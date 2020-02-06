SAIC to acquire Unisys Federal unit for $1.2B

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) has agreed to acquire Unisys' (NYSE:UIS) U.S. Federal business in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.2B.

"The financial benefits of acquiring Unisys Federal are compelling, including accretion of adjusted EBITDA margins, non-GAAP earnings per share, cash generation... and across all key financial metrics."

From Unisys' perspective, net proceeds are largely expected to be used to pay down debt and reduce pension obligations, thereby significantly improving Unisys' balance sheet.

The U.S. Federal business represents more than 1,900 associates, with approximately $689M in revenue for the LTM period ended September 30, 2019.