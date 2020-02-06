Sanofi Q4 top-line up 7%; shares up 3% premarket

Sanofi (SNY) Q4 results ((€)): Revenues: 9,608M (+6.8%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,548M (+4.3%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,152M (-3.5%); Sanofi Pasteur (Vaccines): 1,908M (+25.0%).

Net loss: (10M) (-103.9%); loss/share: (0.01) (-105.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: 1,684M (+23.5%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.34 (+21.8%).

Key product sales: Lantus: 729M (-17.2%); Lovenox: 335M (-4.0%); Plavix: 212M (-36.9%); Aubagio: 465M (-6.7%); Toujeo: 234M (+8.5%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 238M (+4.4%); Cerezyme: 177M (-6.8%); Fabrazyme: 215M (+2.4%); Dupixent: 679M (+135.4%).

2020 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: grow ~5% CER vs. €5.99, up 6.8% at CER in 2019.

Expected R&D milestones: Cemiplimab: Pivotal trial read-out in 2L Basal Cell Carcinoma in H1.

Sarclisa: U.S. and EU regulatory decisions in 3L Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma in Q2.

Dupixent: U.S. regulatory decision in Atopic Dermatitis for 6-11 year-old age group in Q2 and Pivotal trial read-out in Asthma for 6-11 year-old age group in Q4.

Isatuximab: Pivotal trial read-out in 2L Relapsed-Refractory Multiple Myeloma (IKEMA) in Q2.

Sutimlimab: U.S. regulatory decision in Cold Agglutinin Disease in Q3.

SAR440340 and SAR439859: Study read-out in Atopic Dermatitis and Breast Cancer in Q3 and H2, respectively.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

