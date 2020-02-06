New Residential Q4 origination production surges 85% Q/Q

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Q4 core EPS of 61 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 52 cents and increased from 50 cents in Q3.

Q4 net interest income of $216.1M rose from $202.2M in Q3.

Origination production grew to $10.6B in unpaid principal balance, up 85% Q/Q and 412% Y/Y; Q4 pretax net income of $86.2M.

Servicing portfolio grew to $219.4B in UPB, up 19% Q/Q and 101% Y/Y.

Book value per common share of $16.21 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $16.26 at Sept. 30, 2019.

After Q4 end, NRZ preliminarily agreed to acquire ~$40B UPB of mortgage servicing rights that are expected to settle in Q1 2020.

NRZ rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: New Residential Investment EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)