Mizuho likes AbbVie in premarket analyst action

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) initiated with Buy rating and $96 (11% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) initiated with Neutral rating and $19 (flat) price target at Mizuho.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (89% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (15% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) initiated with Buy rating and $120 (22% upside) at Mizuho.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) initiated with Buy rating and $101 (56% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) initiated with Neutral rating and $148 (flat) price target at Mizuho.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) initiated with Neutral rating at Mizuho.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) initiated with Buy rating and $42 (10% upside) price target at Mizuho. Shares up 1% premarket.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) initiated with Neutral rating at Mizuho.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (56% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) initiated with Outperform rating and $85 (14% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) initiated with Outperform rating and $26 (105% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Market Perform with a $70 (6% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares up 2% premarket.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) downgraded to Hold at Gabelli.