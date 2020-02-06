Twitter +5.7% on strong user growth

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +5.7% reports mixed Q4 results that missed on earnings and beat on revenue, crossing the $1B mark for the first time. The inline Q1 view has revenue of $825-885M compared to the $868.9M consensus and operating income of $0-30M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $370.7M, below the $384.8M estimate.

Revenue breakdown: Ad, $885M (+12%); Data licensing and other, $123M (+5%); U.S. revenue, $591M (+17%); International, $416M (+3%).

Average monetizable DAU totaled 152M, above the 148.1M consensus.

The company added added 7M mDAUs Q/Q, above the 2M net add estimate.

FY20: Capex expected between $775-825M compared to the $571.5M consensus. Twitter expects to grow its global headcount by 20% or more. GAAP operating expenses should grow 20%.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.