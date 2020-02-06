Yum Brands -3% after profit miss

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports comparable sales rose 2% in Q4 to match the consensus expectation.

Comparable sales were up 3% for KFC vs. +2.7% consensus and fell 2% for Pizza Hut vs. -0.9% consensus. Comparable sales rose 4% at Taco Bell vs. +3.2% consensus.

Worldwide system sales (ex-F/X): Taco Bell +13%, KFC +11% and Pizza Hut at +7%.

Operating margin: KFC +180 bps to 39.0%, Pizza Hut -190 bsp to 30.2%, Taco Bell +180 bps to 33.7%.

The company opened 1,000 net new units in Q4.

Shares of Yum Brands are down 3.17% premarket to $103.40.

