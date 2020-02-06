Oaktree Specialty Lending Q1 total investment income falls 10% Q/Q

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income of 10 cents per share misses the average analyst estimate of 12 cents and slips from 12 cents in the previous quarter.

Primarily reflects lower investment income, partially offset by lower interest expense resulting from decreases in LIBOR.

Total investment income of $31.0M for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 misses the $34.2M consensus and fell from $34.5M in Q4 2019, reflecting lower call protection fees earned on exits of investments as compared with the prior quarter as well as lower interest income resulting from decreases in LIBOR.

Originated $134.2M of new investment commitments and received $97.0M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns, and sales during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Net asset value per share of $6.61 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $6.60 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

