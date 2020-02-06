Nike sets strategy in South America

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says it plans to transition its Nike Brand business in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay to strategic distributor partnerships.

When the transition is complete Grupo Axo will acquire Nike's operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay - while Grupo SBF will become the owner of substantially all of Nike's operations in Brazil.

The company expects the move to enable a more profitable, capital efficient and value accretive business model as part of an ongoing approach to optimize country operating models across its global portfolio.

"Nike manages successful distribution businesses around the world and expanding this model in the rest of South America will help drive sustainable, profitable growth," says Nike President Consumer and Marketplace Elliot Hill.

NKE +0.37% premarket to $100.91.

Source: Press Release