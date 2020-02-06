Match Group announces $500M senior notes offering

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) intends to commence an offering of $500M of senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

The interest rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of sale.

The company intends to use the proceeds together with cash on hand, to pay expenses associated with the Offering and to provide an intercompany loan to IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to fund the cash consideration payable to Match Group shareholders (including IAC) in connection with proposed separation of IAC and Match Group.