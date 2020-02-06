Brookfield Business Q4 EBITDA boosted by acquisitions, IFRS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) adjusted FFO per unit of $1.38 increased from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EBITDA of $342M rose from $239M a year earlier.

Y/Y EBITDA increase was primarily due to acquisitions completed during the year including Clarios and Healthscope Limited in Q2 and Genworth MI Canada in Q4, partially offset by the dispositions of BGIS and BGRS in Q2.

The adoption of IFRS 16 increased EBITDA by ~$22M in Q4.

Q4 net impairment expense of $285M was primarily comprised of goodwill at Multiplex and property, plant and equipment at Teekay Offshore; compares with $38M in Q4 2018.

Q4 revenue of $11.3B rose from $10.2M a year earlier.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. EPS misses by $1.41, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)