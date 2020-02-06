Penn National Gaming -4% after earnings

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) reports Q4 EBITDA fall below expectations ($304M vs. $396M consensus).

Revenue was up across all segments during the quarter.

The casino operator says a high point during the quarter was recording its highest market share and best margins ever at properties in Kansas City and St. Louis.

Looking ahead, Penn expects 2020 adjusted EBITDAR of $1.67B to $1.70B (does not include the Barstool Sports acquisition) vs. $1.24B in 2019.

Shares of Penn are down 4.25% premarket to $30.90.

