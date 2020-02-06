Under Armour announces C-suite hirings

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) appoints Colin Browne as the company's new chief operating officer and Paul Fipps to the newly-created position of chief experience officer.

As COO, Browne has responsibility for the company's supply chain and sourcing operations, demand planning, distribution, information technology, business process management, corporate real estate, asset protection and sustainability. Browne previously served as the company's chief supply chain officer from 2017 to 2020.

As CXO, Fipps is responsible for UAA's overall consumer experience and digital strategy including its global retail and eCommerce business, Connected Fitness platform, software engineering, customer relationship management, human performance and data science functions. He served previously as chief digital officer from 2018 through 2020.

Source: Press Release