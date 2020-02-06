Total tops Q4 earnings outlook as production climbs 8%

Total (NYSE:TOT) +0.9% pre-market after Q4 profit beat expectations, as record production offset the impact of lower natural gas prices and strikes at its French oil refineries.

Q4 adjusted net income at $3.17B was little changed from the prior-year quarter but well above $2.65B analyst consensus estimate; Q4 net profit more than doubled to $2.6B from $1.13B a year earlier.

Q4 production rose 8% Y/Y to 3.11M boe/day, aided by several projects including the Yamal liquefied natural gas project in Russia, Ichthys in Australia, Egina in Nigeria and Johan Sverdrup in Norway.

Total raised its Q4 dividend to €0.68/share, in line with a policy outlined in September to lift the payout by 5%-6% per year; the company repurchased $1.75B of shares in 2019 and says it plans to buy back another $2B this year.

Total also says it sold its 27.5% stake in Fosmax LNG for ~$260M.

"While some peers buckled last week to a synchronized slowdown in their commodity prices and margins, Total has bucked the trend with flat year-on-year net income," Bernstein analysts say, adding LNG margins "also beat our expectations as the company proved immune to low spot gas prices despite market concerns."