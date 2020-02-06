Forescout acquired for $1.9B

Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) will be acquired by Advent International for $33/share in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in Q2.

The deal is valued at $1.9B.

Crosspoint Capital Partners joined Advent as a co-investor and advisor.

The purchase price is a 30% premium over the closing price on October 18, the last full trading day before reports of acquisition interest.

The agreement includes a 30-day go-shop period.

Forescout also reports Q4 results with $91.3M in revenue and a $0.09 loss per share.