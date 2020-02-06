Tyson Foods -4% after chicken, beef sales disappoint

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports chicken sales rose 6% in FQ1 to $3.29B and beef sales were down 2% to $3.84B. Sales for both segments were slightly below analyst expectations.

Volume was up 4.7% during the quarter, led by a 4.5% increase for chicken and 7.5% gain for pork. Beef volume was down 8.0% and prepared foods volume fell 3.1%.

Average prices rose 1.4% as all segments showed gains.

Looking ahead, Tyson sees capital expenditures in FY20 of ~$1.3B, inclusive of spending for production growth, safety, animal well-being, infrastructure replacements and upgrades, and operational improvements. More detailed guidance is expected on the conference call.

Shares of Tyson are down 4.14% premarket to $80.64.

Previously: Tyson Foods EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)