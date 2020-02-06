AGCO -4.2% on Q4 miss, soft guidance

Adjusted net earnings of $0.94 per share, a decrease of 39% from the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by region: North America +1.8%; South America -20%; EME +0.2%; APA -13.2%.

"Looking forward to 2020, we are forecasting relatively flat global market demand with further earnings improvement driven by margin development actions targeted in the areas of pricing, purchasing, factory productivity and new product development," said CEO Martin Richenhagen.

Full-year earnings forecast for 2020 remains in a range from $5.00 to $5.20 per share (vs. 5.31 consensus), with net sales of approximately $9.2B (vs. 9.26B consensus).

AGCO -4.2% premarket

Q4 results