Wells Fargo sees Costco valuation near peak levels

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly weighs in on Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) strong January sales report.

"While the result represents a slight deceleration from recent impressive trends, we note that share capture clearly continues for COST domestically and solid results abroad point to a path for growth opportunities elsewhere," he writes.

"Overall, we view the update as a mild disappointment but certainly not damaging to the current narrative on the name. We continue to view COST as a high quality player in our space but note that the stock continues to trade near peak valuation and leaves little room for error," he adds.

WF keeps an Equal Weight rating on Costco.

Shares of Costco are down 0.70% premarket.

Previously: Costco posts strong January sales numbers (Feb. 5)