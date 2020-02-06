Equinor swings to surprise loss; impairments total $1.4B

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) -2.2% pre-market after posting an unexpected Q4 net loss, weighed by lower oil and gas prices.

The company posted a net loss of $236M vs. a profit of $3.37B in the year-ago quarter and analyst consensus estimate of a $1.39B net profit, partly due to $1.41B in writeoffs related to a change in methodology to account for tax implications in impairment evaluations; adjusted EBIT fell 19% Y/Y to $3.55B from $4.39B a year earlier, but the result was ahead of a company sponsored poll that had forecast EBIT of $3.37B.

Q4 overall oil and gas production edged slightly higher to 2.2M boe/day, helped by the start-up of new fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Equinor expects output will grow 7% in 2020, boosted by the start of production from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, while average annual growth for the 2019-26 is still forecast at 3%.

The company anticipates average annual organic capital spending of $10B-$11B in 2020 and 2021, and ~$12B for 2022 and 2023.

Equinor also unveils plans to reduce the net carbon intensity of the energy it produces by at least half by 2050, and will include emissions from the fuel it sells to customers in its carbon reduction targets.