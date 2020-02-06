Intercontinental Exchange Q4 results in-line, data revenue +4%

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Q4 adjusted EPS of 95 cents, matching consensus, improved from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Earlier this week, ICE — which had approached eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to "explore a range of potential opportunities that might create value for shareholders of both companies" — said it's not in negotiations for acquiring all or part of eBay.

Q4 revenue of $1.30B also matches consensus; compares with $1.31B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 56% vs. 58% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 data revenue of $559M rose 4% Y/Y; listings revenue of $113M slipped from $112M a year earlier.

Q4 trading and clearing net revenue of $626M fell 5% Y/Y.

2020 guidance: Sees data revenue of $2.29B-$2.33B vs. 2019 revenue of $2.21B; and non-GAAP operating expenses of $2.275B-$2.325B vs. $2.19B in 2019.

For Q1 2020, sees data revenue of $560M-$565M; and non-GAAP operating expenses of $570M-$580M.

Previously: IntercontinentalExchange EPS and revenue in-line (Feb. 6)