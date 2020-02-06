Peloton bulls defend the upside case

Wedbush Securities analyst James Hardiman thinks Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will be quick to reverse its share price drop as the company's low churn rate and strong guidance is factored in. Hardiman raises some key estimates after diving into the new PTON numbers.

"We are increasing our 2020 connected fitness subscriber estimate from 922K to 929K (82%), while our adjusted EBITDA assumption is $70M better, from a $164M loss to a loss of just $97M. Our revenue estimate is down modestly based on a slightly lower connected fitness product ASP and a lower monthly subscription price for Peloton Digital. Our churn rate assumption is down from 1.04% to 0.89%, while our EBITDA margin assumption is up from -16% to -6%."

Also on Wall Street, SunTrust lifts its price target on Peloton to $37 from $30.

Shares of Peloton Interactive are down 7.50% premarket to $30.25.

