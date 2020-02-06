Brink's down on earnings miss

  • The Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reports Non-GAAP organic revenue rose 6% in Q4.
  • North America revenue increased 5% to $459M.
  • South America revenue grew 4% to $232M.
  • Adjusted operating margin rate up 100 bps to 12.4%.
  • The Board of directors approved a $250M share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2021.
  • FY2020 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.8B (~+3%); Organic revenue growth: ~5%; Operating profit: $420 to $440M (margin +80 bps to 11.4%); Adjusted EBITDA $600 to $620M; Diluted EPS: $4.30 to $4.50; Tax rate: 32%.
  • BCO -2.02% premarket.
