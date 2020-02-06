Stratasys board chairman steps down

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Chairman Elan Jaglom will step down from his position, effective May 17, 2020, but will remain a board member. His replacement will likely be named when the board convenes on Feb. 25.

For over two decades Jaglom has served the company, beginning as a director of Objet, which later merged with Stratasys in December 2012.

With the recent naming of Yoav Zeif as Stratasys CEO, effective mid-February, Jaglom will remain in his role as chairman for the subsequent three months to ensure business continuity.