Medical Properties highlights $861M of acquisitions in Q4

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 35 cents matches consensus estimate vs. 31 cents in the year-ago period.

In Q4, MPW completed ~$861M in hospital acquisitions, including immediately accretive investments in the U.S., Spain, and Portugal, further improving its diversified geographic footprint.

“Our most recent transactions have resulted in initial cash investment spreads of between 3.0% and 4.0% - results that we do not see in other investment sectors,” said President and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Reaffirms normalized FFO annual run rate of $1.65-$1.68 per diluted share, based on all announced transactions and an assumed capital structure that results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of ~5.5 times.

Q4 revenue of $256.4M misses the average analyst estimate of $263.4M and increased from $180.6M in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Medical Properties FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)