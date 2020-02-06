Kellogg -6% after profit outlook disappoints

Kellogg (NYSE:K) slides despite besting estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

Organic sales were up 2.7% during the quarter to come in ahead of the +2.4% consensus mark. Strong performance in Europe (+3.1%) and Asia Pacific (+8.3%) helped offset a sluggish mark in North America (+1.3%).

Kellogg guided for FY20 EPS of $3.84 to $3.88 vs. $4.03 consensus, but it's not clear that comparison is like-for-like due to divestitures.

Shares of Kellogg are down 6.29% premarket to $65.00.

