TWTR, ZNGA among premarket gainers

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) +39% as Unisys federal unit being acquired by Science Applications International.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +32% .

China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) +26% on announcing 300% supermarket sales growth amidst the 2019 novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) +20% on being acquired by by Advent International.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +10% after Q4 results.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) +10% .

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) +9% .

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +9% after Q4 results.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) +8% after Q4 results.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) +8% .

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +8% on abbreviated pathway for AQST-108.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) +8% after Q2 results.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +6% .

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) +6% .

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) +6% after Q1 results.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) +6% .