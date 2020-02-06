Dynex Q4 NII benefits from lower financing costs

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Q4 core EPS of 66 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and rose from 48 cents in Q3, primarily due to an increase in net interest income.

Q4 net interest income rose $2.9M vs. Q3 due to lower financing costs as a result of declining short-term interest rates even with lower average balance of investments during the quarter.

Q4 non-GAAP adjusted net interest income of $22.4M beats the average analyst estimate of $18.2M and rose from $18.6M in Q3.

Q4 adjusted net interest spread of 1.53% vs. 1.14% in Q3 and 2.24% in Q4 2018.

Book value per common share of $18.01 at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $18.07 at Sept. 30, 2019, primarily due to the net unrealized loss on MBS resulting from interest rates increasing in the long end of the yield curve.

Estimates book value of $19.30-$19.50 per common share as of Jan. 31, 2020.

Economic return to common shareholders of 2.2% based on dividends declared of 45 cents per share less the decline in book value per common of 6 cents during the quarter.

