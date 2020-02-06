Oppenheimer cuts estimates on Yum China

Oppenheimer tries to makes sense of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) after the restaurant chain's update on the coronavirus (same-store sales down 40% to 50% at units still open while 30% of the overall store-base is temporary closed).

Analyst Brian Bittner: "The virus situation remains fluid and should ultimately prove to be a transitory factor. For now it creates a difficult setup for accurately forecasting sales, margins and earnings. After running several scenarios, we adjust '20E/'21E EPS to $0.83/$2.01 from $1.85/$2.06, but admit these estimates are likely to change as the company provides updates."

The firm keeps a Perform rating in place amid the difficult operating environment.

YUMC -0.92% premarket.

