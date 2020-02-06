FDA extends action date for Blueprint's avapritinib

Citing its request for topline results from the Phase 3 VOYAGER study, the FDA has extended its action date to May 14 from February 14 for its review of Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) marketing application for AYVAKIT (avapritinib) for the treatment of adults with fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The company expects to submit the data early next quarter.

Separately, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for soft tissue sarcoma to include avapritinib as a recommended category 2A treatment for unresectable or metastatic GIST with a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations, as well as fourth-line GIST. The rating indicates that there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate.