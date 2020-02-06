Suncor's dividend boost reassures analysts amid weak Q4

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) posted lower than expected Q4 earnings but said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 11% to C$0.465/share.

Canada's second largest oil and gas producer reported an unadjusted Q4 loss of C$2.3B (US$1.73B), or C$1.52/share, compared with a loss of C$280M, or C$0.18/share, in the prior-year quarter, including C$2.8B in impairment charges on its share of the Fort Hills oil sands mine due to a decline in expected long-term heavy crude oil prices.

Q4 total upstream production fell 6.2% to 778K boe/day from 831K boe/day a year earlier, much of it due to a 3.5% Y/Y drop in oil sands output to 418K bbl/day as a result of mandatory curtailments by Alberta's provincial government; the company maintains its FY 2020 production guidance of 800K-840K boe/day.

But Suncor's dividend hike reassures analysts such as Scotiabank's Jason Bouvier, who says the increase and extension of the stock buyback program up to C$2B are a testament to the company's sustainable business model.

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne calls Suncor's Q4 "solid" given the focus on shareholder returns, although investors may push back on Q4 capex "creep" relative to consensus; Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta says earnings were in-line but buybacks should be viewed positively.