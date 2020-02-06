Sherwin details $600M plan for new HQ, R&D center

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has finalized plans to build a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and a new R&D center in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville.

Preliminary plans call for the company to invest a minimum of $600M to build both facilities.

Combined, the two facilities would house more than 3,500 employees with room to accommodate significant future growth. Sherwin estimates it would add a minimum of 400 jobs at these facilities over time, an increase of 11% to the current workforce.