Taylor Morrison closes William Lyon acquisition

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) has acquired all of the outstanding shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) common stock for per share consideration of (1) $2.50 in cash and (2) 0.800 shares of Taylor Morrison common stock, which ultimately yields an attractive book value multiple of 1.1.

The combined company will have a portfolio of approximately 80,000 owned and controlled lots and about 430 active selling communities at time of close.

It will also create the nation's fifth largest homebuilder based on LTM of closings, and firmly places Taylor Morrison in a Top 5 position in 16 of the combined 22 markets with more than 14,000 closings estimated in 2020.