Guyana defends Exxon deal, attacks critics

Guyana's government lashes out against critics of its oil contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3% ) after the deal was ripped by Global Witness for tilting heavy in the company's favor.

The government calls the report "a cunning and calculated attack on a sovereign state with a duly elected government mere weeks before an election."

The report faulted "inexperienced" government officials for failing to press for better terms when the contract came up for renegotiation in 2016, the year after Exxon made a major oil discovery.

The government says its share of oil from the Exxon contract after costs are deducted is 60%, in line with both emerging oil and gas producers such as Mozambique and more established countries.

The contract was not just about fiscal terms, the government says, noting Guyana has been in a long-running border dispute with Venezuela, which has a much larger military.