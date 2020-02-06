Brazilian real spikes after BCB signals rate cut pause

The Brazilian real spiked after the country's central bank indicated it's done easing monetary policy after today's rate cut.

The real strengthened to 4.21 per U.S. dollar soon after the statement, but has since retreated to 4.23 per greenback.

The Banco Central do Brasil's Copom monetary policy-setting arm trimmed its benchmark Selic rate to a record low of 4.25% as expected.

Now the central bank will pause to assess the effects of previous cuts.

"In light of the lagged effects of the monetary easing cycle that began in July 2019, the Committee deems appropriate to interrupt the monetary easing process," Copom said in a statement.

Davison Santana, an FX stategist that writes for Bloomberg, notes: "BRL may have room to retrace toward recently breached upper bound of 4.04-4.20 range, ending talks on how close central bank was to step in to curb depreciation pressure."

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BZQ