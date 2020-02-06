Stocks wobble in early trade; energy pulls back

Stocks start with mixed results in a bid to extend a three-day rally, as China said it would cut in half tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports; Dow -0.1% , S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

"Clearly the Chinese are trying to get back to business as normal," says Baird managing director Patrick Spencer.

More than 60% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings so far, with 71% beating analyst expectations, FactSet says; the overall earnings growth rate has been low but better than the 4%-plus contraction initially expected.

European bourses maintain across the board gains, with France's CAC +0.6% , Germany's DAX +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.4% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng +2.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.7% .

In the U.S., consumer staples ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.5% ) are the early leaders in the S&P sector standings, while the energy sector ( -1% ) pulls back from yesterday's strong advance.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 1.66%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.35.