GasLog Partners plunges after 78% dividend cut

GasLog Partners (GLOP -40.4% ) slides to all-time lows after saying it will cut its quarterly distribution to $0.125/unit for Q1 from $0.561/unit for Q4 2019.

GasLog Partners says the distribution cut will strengthen its balance sheet, saving $84M and lower the cash flow breakeven rates across its fleet.

"While spot rates for LNG carriers improved in 2018 and 2019 compared to prior years, the term charter market for on-the-water vessels has not developed as expected, resulting in reduced expectations for future vessel utilization and earnings, in particular for our Steam vessels after the expiry of their current term charters," the company says, noting it took a $139M charge for its five Steam vessels built in 2006-07.

For 2020, GasLog Partners guides for adjusted EBITDA of $230M-$260M, generating ~$200M from vessels with fixed-rate charters and the remaining $30M-$60M subject to estimates of time charter equivalent rates to be earned by the seven vessels whose term charters have expired or are scheduled to expire during 2020.