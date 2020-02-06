Xinyuan Real Estate confirms will pay notes due in March

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN +0.9% ) confirms that it will pay the principal and interest on its $200M U.S. Dollar Bond when it matures on March 19, 2020.

"We currently have ample liquidity and unimpeded cross-border funding channels," Chairman Yong Zhang said in a statement.

Amid concerns about economic slowdowns in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zhang said, "We want to assure bondholders and investors that Xinyuan is operating in a fine condition and all financial obligations will be met on time and in full."