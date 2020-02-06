Freefall for Funko as bulls scatter

JPMorgan moves Funko (FNKO -36.4% ) down two notches to Underweight from Overweight after taking in the Q4 report. "Tactically, backhalf-weighed stories are tough to endorse, especially on such a big 4Q miss, and the results heighten concerns on the content calendar. In our view, the stock looks to be in the penalty box for an extended period," warns analyst Christopher Horvers.

BofA is also in with a two-notch downgrade to Underperform from Buy.

Jefferies drops Funko to a Hold rating from Buy and sets a price target of $9.50.

DA Davidson lowers Funko to Neutral from Buy and assigns a price target of $11.