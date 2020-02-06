Protalix advancing study plan of PRX-102 in pediatric Fabry patients

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX +2% ) and development partner Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. announce that the FDA has signed off on the initial study plan for pegunigalsidase alpha (PRX-102) in pediatric patients with Fabry disease, an inherited disorder caused by the buildup of a certain type of fat in cells due to mutations in an essential enzyme.

The companies intend to request accelerated approval in the U.S. when they file a marketing application in April.

PRX-102 is chemically modified version of a recombinant therapeutic enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.