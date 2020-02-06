Estee Lauder beat estimates in Q2

Estee Lauder (EL +3.1% ) reports net sales growth of 16% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $1.23B (+1%); EMEA: $2.08B (+18%); Asia/Pacific: $1.32B (+29%).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $2.21B (+27%); Makeup: $1.66B (+6%); Fragrance: $581M (+8%); Hair Care: $162M (+5%); Other: $16M (-27%).

Adjusted gross margin rate up 20 bps to 77.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 150 bps to 22.6%.

Q3 Guidance:Net sales: 0% to +1% (0% to -1%, on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.81; Adjusted EPS: $1.82 to $1.91.

The third quarter is anticipated to be the most negatively impacted by the coronavirus with sales declining versus the prior-year period.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: +6% to +8% (+7% to +9%, on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $4.83 to $4.95; Adjusted EPS: $5.60 to $5.70.

