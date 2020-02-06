Mortgage rates decline for three straight weeks

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.45% for the week ending Feb. 6, 2020, down 6 basis points from 3.51% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.41% at this time a year ago.

“As rates fell for the third consecutive week, markets staged a rebound with increases in manufacturing and service sector activity,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. “The combination of very low mortgage rates, a strong economy, and more positive financial market sentiment all point to home purchase demand continuing to rise over the next few months.”

15-year FRM averages 2.97% vs. 3.00% in previous week and 3.84% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.32%, up vs. 3.24% in the prior week and 3.91% a year ago.

For the most part, homebuilders are on the rise; D.R. Horton (DHI +1.1% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1% ), KB Home (KBH +0.5% ).

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.2% ).

Mortgage REITs are also gaining — UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETF (MORL +1.5% ); iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM +0.7% ); and VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT +0.6% ).

Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

MBS ETFs: DMO, PGZ, TSI