Patterson-UTI posts weak Q4 but sees modest early-year rise in rig count

Patterson-UTI (PTEN -4.6% ) plunges after reporting a wider than expected Q4 loss and a 38% Y/Y drop in revenue amid the ongoing decline in North American drilling activity.

The company says it expects its average rig count to rise modestly in early 2020 after falling sharply in Q4 to 123 rigs from 142 in Q3 and 183 a year earlier.

But the rig count increased for the first time in a year in December, and the company says activity should improve further and result in an average rig count similar to Q4.

The company says rising rig count in the Permian Basin should more than offset lower activity in other markets in Q1.

For 2020, Patterson-UTI expects ~$250M in capex, 28% lower than in 2019, "primarily focused on maintenance spending to preserve the service quality for our customers and the earnings power of our assets."