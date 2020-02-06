Sally Beauty slips after earnings miss

Sally Beauty (SBH -12.3% ) reports same-store sales declined 0.3% in Q1.

Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $569.15M (-2%); Beauty Systems Group: $411.06M (+0.5%).

Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -1.1%; Beauty Systems Group: +1.2%.

Global e-commerce sales increased by 27.6%.

Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 48.4%.

SG&A expense rate up 150 bps to 38.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 160 bps to 9.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell ~150 bps to 13%.

Total store count -57 Y/Y to 5,072.

The Company is maintaining its revenue and same store sales guidance, while adjusting its adjusted operating earnings guidance to flat to the prior year.

Previously: Sally Beauty EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)