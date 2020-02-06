Goldman integrates Bloomberg data in Marquee

Users of Goldman Sachs Group's (GS -0.3% ) Marquee platform will be able to view Bloomberg reference and pricing data.

Marquee is Goldman's digital storefront for institutional client services, delivering market insights, analytics tools, execution services, and developer and data services directly via an integrated digital platform.

Marquee clients who are also Bloomberg Data License clients will be able to license and download this data directly, increasing efficiency and streamlining their data workflow.

Bloomberg and Goldman are also collaborating on a number of solutions including a new analytics hosting service for algorithmic orders on FXGO.