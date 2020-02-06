No February distribution from Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT -29.5% ) says it will not pay a cash distribution to unitholders this month, based on its calculation of net profits generated during December 2019.

The trust says the distribution calculation for Developed Properties resulted in $1.4M of revenues after deducting direct operating expenses and development costs, while revenues for Remaining Properties were a $1.3M net deficit following a $2M subtraction for the 2020 re-drill program.

Pacific Coast Energy Co. has provided the trust with a $1M letter of credit for use if cash on hand is not sufficient to pay ordinary course administrative expenses as they become due.