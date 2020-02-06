BTIG still cautious on Grubhub

BTIG sticks with a Neutral rating on Grubhub (GRUB -6.7% ) after digesting the firm's Q4 report.

"While we were encouraged to see many of Grubhub’s reported sales metrics outperform expectations this quarter, we remain concerned about the strategy change announced last quarter and the trajectory of adjusted EBITDA per order, which is now $1.00 below its peak set two years ago," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh and team also continue to believe that the consumer will ultimately need to pay more for the convenience of delivery, and third-party providers including Grubhub will need to focus on getting more efficient with their marketing spend to compensate.

The average sell-side rating, Quant rating and Seeking Alpha author rating on Grubhub are all at Neutral along with BTIG.

Previously: Grubhub +7% after upside revenue, diner metrics (Feb. 5)