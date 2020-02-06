JPMorgan considers returning to FHA-backed loans - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.1% ) is deciding on whether to offer more loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, a program that insures more than $1.2T in U.S. mortgage debt, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are still ongoing and a decision to proceeds with depend on a number of factors, the people said.

If JPMorgan re-enters the FHA market, that would be a "modest negative" for existing mortgage originators, writes KBW analyst Bose George, who points out that Penny Mac Financial (PFSI +0.7% ) has the largest exposure to the market.

Flagstar (FBC -0.8% ) and Mr. Cooper (COOP +3.1% ) also have some exposure, the analyst writes.

Still, George expects any move by JPMorgan or other banks into the market would be "very slow, especially ahead of the November presidential election."

The news comes years after most banks withdrew from the mortgage program that helps low-income Americans buy homes after the banks were faced with billions of dollars in penalties due to underwriting errors.

The Trump administration's promises to make it easier for lenders to avoid fines for mistakes in underwriting are prompting JPMorgan to take a second look at the market.