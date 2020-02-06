Matrix Service tumbles 30% on Q2 results, lowers FY20 guidance

Matrix Service (MTRX -30% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 6.4% Y/Y to $ $318.68M; and Backlog of $872.2M at the end of the quarter.

Segment revenues: Electrical Infrastructure $30.03M (-48.4% Y/Y); Oil Gas & Chemical $55.99M (-35.1% Y/Y); Storage Solutions $142.77M (+13.6% Y/Y); and Industrial $89.897M (+27.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 123 bps to 9.4%.

Company reported operating loss of $32.67M, compared to profit of $5.53M a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $23.16M (+3.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 7.3% up by 70 bps.

Company has decided to reduce its focus on the iron and steel business, these include talent enhancements as well as overhead and capital expenditure reductions. Company expects these actions will lead to improved operating performance across the organization.

Company expects to incur restructuring costs of $4M to $6M in Q3 related to its business improvement plan. Also, anticipates a reduction in its annual operating costs of at least $12M and a reduction of ~$10M in fiscal 2020 capital spending.

FY20 Guidance, lowered: Revenue between $1.2B to $1.3B (prior $1.40B and $1.55B) vs $1.43B consensus; loss per diluted share between $0.45 - $0.65 (prior EPS $1.10 - $1.40); and Adj. EPS between $0.70 and $0.90.

