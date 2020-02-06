Fiat gains after earnings

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +0.4% ) trades slightly higher after reporting a 1% drop in pre-tax earnings to $7.3B to just miss the automaker's guidance for more than $7.4B for the full year.

Fiat also confirmed its 2020 guidance for pre-tax earnings of $7.7B and sees FY20 EPS higher than €2.80 vs. €2.77 consensus.

Ram and Jeep continue to lead Fiat's results and helped the North American division knock out record EBIT in Q4.

Previously: Fiat Chrysler EPS beats by €0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)