BGC Partners -7.4% as Q1 guidance sees potential Y/Y decline

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) sinks 7.4% after its guidance indicates Q1 2020 pretax adjusted earnings aren't likely to improve from $106.2M a year earlier.

Sees Q1 pretax adjusted earnings of $90M-$106M.

Sees Q1 revenue of $540M-$580M vs. $544.8M in Q1 2019.

BGC Partners plans to update guidance towards the end of March.

Q4 2019 adjusted EPS of 12 cents came in a penny better than the 11-cent consensus and fell from 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $487.2M beat the $476.0M estimate and increased 4.5% Y/Y despite generally lower industry volumes.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $85.5M fell 6.9% Y/Y.

C-corp conversion: Plans to submit to the board a proposal to convert from a partnership to a corporation; targets completing the execution of the conversion at around year-end.

