Gold Fields climbs after flagging higher full-year earnings

Gold Fields (GFI +3.3% ) says it expects to report FY 2019 headline earnings more than doubling from the previous year, driven by higher production, higher gold prices, lower cost of sales and lower impairment charges.

The company anticipates headline EPS of $0.19-$0.21 for the year, as much as 200% higher than 2018 headline EPS of $0.07.

Attributable gold equiv. production for 2019 is expected to total nearly 2.2M oz., 8% higher than 2018 and exceeding the upper end of 2.13M-2.18M oz. guidance, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,064/oz., 9% lower than 2018.

Gold Fields also expects FY 2019 net cash flow of $249M and sees net debt pre-IFRS 16 falling to $1.33B.